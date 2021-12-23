Marriage Licenses

Dec. 13
Thomas Leo Messenger Jr., 59, of Elko and Kelly J. Wiles, 59, of Massillon, Ohio
Dec. 16
Isaac Sebastian Meza, 21, and Zennia Jai Sandoval, 21, both of Elko
Troy Baxter Duncan, 32, and Kaycee Rae Garcia, 34
Dec. 17
Hector Daniel Garcia Moreno, 21, and Angel Ane Schaumann, 21, both of Elko
Dec. 21
Zane Emmit Endy, 29, of Elko and Zoey Tyler Anderson, 23, of Idaho Falls
Aaron James Ransdell, 24, of Spring Creek and Morgan Nicole Pendley, 24, of Elko
Dec. 22
Kenneth Bailey Alexander, 23, and Alexandria Childs, 26, both of Elko
Ricardo Alexander Bullon, 32, of Spring Creek and Lladira Garcia, 28