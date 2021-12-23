 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses

Dec. 13

Thomas Leo Messenger Jr., 59, of Elko and Kelly J. Wiles, 59, of Massillon, Ohio

Dec. 16

Isaac Sebastian Meza, 21, and Zennia Jai Sandoval, 21, both of Elko

Troy Baxter Duncan, 32, and Kaycee Rae Garcia, 34

Dec. 17

Hector Daniel Garcia Moreno, 21, and Angel Ane Schaumann, 21, both of Elko

Dec. 21

Zane Emmit Endy, 29, of Elko and Zoey Tyler Anderson, 23, of Idaho Falls

Aaron James Ransdell, 24, of Spring Creek and Morgan Nicole Pendley, 24, of Elko

Dec. 22

Kenneth Bailey Alexander, 23, and Alexandria Childs, 26, both of Elko

Ricardo Alexander Bullon, 32, of Spring Creek and Lladira Garcia, 28

