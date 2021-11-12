 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Nov. 2

Brayden Eric Phillips, 30, and Monica Avila, 31, both of Elko

Fabian Gil, 42, and Bonnie Jean Valenzuela, 47, both of West Wendover

Nov. 3

Hector Martin Sanchez-Mendez, 44, and Amber Deanna Bounds, 35, both of Elko

David Kent Stewart, 33, of Ammon, Idaho and Kelly Michelle Lyons, 33, of Spring Creek

Nov. 5

Gerald Louis Pierce, 42, and Kalli Shai Church, 20, both of Spring Creek

Gregory James Shaffmaster, 41, and Tanah Sue Morse, 30, both of Elko

Harley James Fretwell, 21, and Heather May Coffelt, 21, both of Elko

Nov. 8

Ismael Marin Fragosa, 26, of Spring Creek and Sylvia Mae Marie Temoke, 21, of Elko

Nov. 9

James Barnett, 56, of Jackpot and Christy B. Pustizzi, 54

Luke Chase Jacob, 28, and Kristina Megan Rozelle, 29, both of Elko

Hector Palafox-Haro, 60, and Lori Palafox, 81, both of West Wendover

Nov. 10

Joe Rivera Ortiz Jr., 22, and Andrea Ramirez Romero, 20, both of West Wendover

