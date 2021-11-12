Marriage Licenses

Nov. 2

Brayden Eric Phillips, 30, and Monica Avila, 31, both of Elko

--

Fabian Gil, 42, and Bonnie Jean Valenzuela, 47, both of West Wendover

Nov. 3

Hector Martin Sanchez-Mendez, 44, and Amber Deanna Bounds, 35, both of Elko

--

David Kent Stewart, 33, of Ammon, Idaho and Kelly Michelle Lyons, 33, of Spring Creek

Nov. 5

Gerald Louis Pierce, 42, and Kalli Shai Church, 20, both of Spring Creek

--

Gregory James Shaffmaster, 41, and Tanah Sue Morse, 30, both of Elko

--

Harley James Fretwell, 21, and Heather May Coffelt, 21, both of Elko

Nov. 8

Ismael Marin Fragosa, 26, of Spring Creek and Sylvia Mae Marie Temoke, 21, of Elko

Nov. 9

James Barnett, 56, of Jackpot and Christy B. Pustizzi, 54

--

Luke Chase Jacob, 28, and Kristina Megan Rozelle, 29, both of Elko

--

Hector Palafox-Haro, 60, and Lori Palafox, 81, both of West Wendover

Nov. 10

Joe Rivera Ortiz Jr., 22, and Andrea Ramirez Romero, 20, both of West Wendover

