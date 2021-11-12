Marriage Licenses

Nov. 2
Brayden Eric Phillips, 30, and Monica Avila, 31, both of Elko
--
Fabian Gil, 42, and Bonnie Jean Valenzuela, 47, both of West Wendover
Nov. 3
Hector Martin Sanchez-Mendez, 44, and Amber Deanna Bounds, 35, both of Elko
--
David Kent Stewart, 33, of Ammon, Idaho and Kelly Michelle Lyons, 33, of Spring Creek
Nov. 5
Gerald Louis Pierce, 42, and Kalli Shai Church, 20, both of Spring Creek
--
Gregory James Shaffmaster, 41, and Tanah Sue Morse, 30, both of Elko
--
Harley James Fretwell, 21, and Heather May Coffelt, 21, both of Elko
Nov. 8
Ismael Marin Fragosa, 26, of Spring Creek and Sylvia Mae Marie Temoke, 21, of Elko
Nov. 9
James Barnett, 56, of Jackpot and Christy B. Pustizzi, 54
People are also reading…
--
Luke Chase Jacob, 28, and Kristina Megan Rozelle, 29, both of Elko
--
Hector Palafox-Haro, 60, and Lori Palafox, 81, both of West Wendover
Nov. 10
Joe Rivera Ortiz Jr., 22, and Andrea Ramirez Romero, 20, both of West Wendover