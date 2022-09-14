Marriage Licenses

Aug. 26

David Robert Heard, 19, and Hope Elizabeth Garvin, 21, of Elko

Joshua Alexander Harper, 27, and Sonya Leigh Roahrig, 24, both of Elko

Troy Alan Richards, 50, and Kristine Marie Moloney, 50, both of Spring Creek

Charles Stephen Henry Bledsoe, 52, of Crescent Valley and Charloth Vanesa Aquino-Bruno, 35, of Elko

Aug. 29

Morgan Vincent Patrolia, 31, and Marcella Ann Watson, 30, both of Elko

Aug. 30

Aaron Patrick Gray, 41, and Kassandra Nicole Gray, 39, of Spring Creek

Brett Matthew Gallegos, 31, of Elko and Hanna Kailey Kirk, 29, of Spring Creek

Aug. 31

Christopher Lee Boyce, 40, and Jessica Ann Hudson, 33, both of Elko

Dylan James Shepherd, 22, and Makayla Dee Mace, 22, both of Elko

Zachary Joseph Mahon, 24, and Taylor Marie Ricaporte, 23, both of Spring Creek

Holly Noel Seech, 23, and Samantha Banta, 23, both of Wells

Sept. 1

Nicholas Robert Sommerfield, 37, and Ashley Ann Robinson, 35, both of Crescent Valley.

Sept. 2

Daniel Torres Ramirez, 25, and Angela Anahi Cazares-Tinoco, 27, both of Elko

Sept. 6

Jordan Elizabeth Wachholtz, 28, of Elko and Emily Maria Beard, 28, of Las Vegas

Kevin Edwin Espinoza Gutierrez, 22, and Serenah Anahi Vargas, 19, both of Elko

Sept. 7

William Thomas Billington, 29, of Richfield, Idaho and Elizabeth Ann Damele, 25, of Elko