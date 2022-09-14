Marriage Licenses

Aug. 26
David Robert Heard, 19, and Hope Elizabeth Garvin, 21, of Elko
--
Joshua Alexander Harper, 27, and Sonya Leigh Roahrig, 24, both of Elko
--
Troy Alan Richards, 50, and Kristine Marie Moloney, 50, both of Spring Creek
--
Charles Stephen Henry Bledsoe, 52, of Crescent Valley and Charloth Vanesa Aquino-Bruno, 35, of Elko
Aug. 29
Morgan Vincent Patrolia, 31, and Marcella Ann Watson, 30, both of Elko
Aug. 30
Aaron Patrick Gray, 41, and Kassandra Nicole Gray, 39, of Spring Creek
People are also reading…
--
Brett Matthew Gallegos, 31, of Elko and Hanna Kailey Kirk, 29, of Spring Creek
--
Aug. 31
Christopher Lee Boyce, 40, and Jessica Ann Hudson, 33, both of Elko
--
Dylan James Shepherd, 22, and Makayla Dee Mace, 22, both of Elko
--
Zachary Joseph Mahon, 24, and Taylor Marie Ricaporte, 23, both of Spring Creek
--
Holly Noel Seech, 23, and Samantha Banta, 23, both of Wells
Sept. 1
Nicholas Robert Sommerfield, 37, and Ashley Ann Robinson, 35, both of Crescent Valley.
Sept. 2
Daniel Torres Ramirez, 25, and Angela Anahi Cazares-Tinoco, 27, both of Elko
Sept. 6
Jordan Elizabeth Wachholtz, 28, of Elko and Emily Maria Beard, 28, of Las Vegas
--
Kevin Edwin Espinoza Gutierrez, 22, and Serenah Anahi Vargas, 19, both of Elko
Sept. 7
William Thomas Billington, 29, of Richfield, Idaho and Elizabeth Ann Damele, 25, of Elko