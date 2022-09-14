 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
Marriage Licenses

Aug. 26

David Robert Heard, 19, and Hope Elizabeth Garvin, 21, of Elko

--

Joshua Alexander Harper, 27, and Sonya Leigh Roahrig, 24, both of Elko

--

Troy Alan Richards, 50, and Kristine Marie Moloney, 50, both of Spring Creek

--

Charles Stephen Henry Bledsoe, 52, of Crescent Valley and Charloth Vanesa Aquino-Bruno, 35, of Elko

Aug. 29

Morgan Vincent Patrolia, 31, and Marcella Ann Watson, 30, both of Elko

Aug. 30

Aaron Patrick Gray, 41, and Kassandra Nicole Gray, 39, of Spring Creek

People are also reading…

--

Brett Matthew Gallegos, 31, of Elko and Hanna Kailey Kirk, 29, of Spring Creek

--

Aug. 31

Christopher Lee Boyce, 40, and Jessica Ann Hudson, 33, both of Elko

--

Dylan James Shepherd, 22, and Makayla Dee Mace, 22, both of Elko

--

Zachary Joseph Mahon, 24, and Taylor Marie Ricaporte, 23, both of Spring Creek

--

Holly Noel Seech, 23, and Samantha Banta, 23, both of Wells

Sept. 1

Nicholas Robert Sommerfield, 37, and Ashley Ann Robinson, 35, both of Crescent Valley.

Sept. 2

Daniel Torres Ramirez, 25, and Angela Anahi Cazares-Tinoco, 27, both of Elko

Sept. 6

Jordan Elizabeth Wachholtz, 28, of Elko and Emily Maria Beard, 28, of Las Vegas

--

Kevin Edwin Espinoza Gutierrez, 22, and Serenah Anahi Vargas, 19, both of Elko

Sept. 7

William Thomas Billington, 29, of Richfield, Idaho and Elizabeth Ann Damele, 25, of Elko

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The James Webb Space Telescope provides ‘breathtaking’ new views of the Orion Nebula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News