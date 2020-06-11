Marriage Licenses

June 4
Ryan Raymond Baranoski, 33, and Melissa Joanne Sarman, 27, both of Spring Creek
June 5
Phillip Gordon Dike, 46, of Elko and Tara Lynne Vandenberg-Dike, 40, of Spring Creek
--
Andrew Lee Hughes, 29, and Megan Rachelle Anderson, 34, both of Spring Creek
--
Aaron Joseph Leininger, 49, and Leticia Moreno, 37, both of Elko
--
Jesse Allen Hutchings, 35, and Liliana Elizabeth Gomez, 32, both of Spring Creek
June 8
Derick Allen Boyer, 26, and Whitney Jean Armstrong, 24, both of Carlin
--
Patrick J. Cunningham, 52, and Angela Christine Blass, 42, both of Spring Creek
-
June 10
Dominique Angel Orrantia, 24, and Hailey Ann Wright, 25, both of Elko
--
Guadalupe Cortez, 23, and Crystal Alexis Garcia Diaz, 23, both of Elko
