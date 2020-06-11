Marriage Licenses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 4

Ryan Raymond Baranoski, 33, and Melissa Joanne Sarman, 27, both of Spring Creek

June 5

Phillip Gordon Dike, 46, of Elko and Tara Lynne Vandenberg-Dike, 40, of Spring Creek

Andrew Lee Hughes, 29, and Megan Rachelle Anderson, 34, both of Spring Creek

Aaron Joseph Leininger, 49, and Leticia Moreno, 37, both of Elko

Jesse Allen Hutchings, 35, and Liliana Elizabeth Gomez, 32, both of Spring Creek

June 8

Derick Allen Boyer, 26, and Whitney Jean Armstrong, 24, both of Carlin

Patrick J. Cunningham, 52, and Angela Christine Blass, 42, both of Spring Creek

June 10

Dominique Angel Orrantia, 24, and Hailey Ann Wright, 25, both of Elko

Guadalupe Cortez, 23, and Crystal Alexis Garcia Diaz, 23, both of Elko

