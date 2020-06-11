Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

June 4

Ryan Raymond Baranoski, 33, and Melissa Joanne Sarman, 27, both of Spring Creek

June 5

Phillip Gordon Dike, 46, of Elko and Tara Lynne Vandenberg-Dike, 40, of Spring Creek

--

Andrew Lee Hughes, 29, and Megan Rachelle Anderson, 34, both of Spring Creek

--

Aaron Joseph Leininger, 49, and Leticia Moreno, 37, both of Elko

--

Jesse Allen Hutchings, 35, and Liliana Elizabeth Gomez, 32, both of Spring Creek

June 8

Derick Allen Boyer, 26, and Whitney Jean Armstrong, 24, both of Carlin

--

Patrick J. Cunningham, 52, and Angela Christine Blass, 42, both of Spring Creek

-

June 10

Dominique Angel Orrantia, 24, and Hailey Ann Wright, 25, both of Elko

--

Guadalupe Cortez, 23, and Crystal Alexis Garcia Diaz, 23, both of Elko

