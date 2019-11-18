Marriage Licenses

Nov. 8
Cory J. Robertson, 47, and Consuela Marie Archuleta, 43, both of Spring Creek
--
Brandon Louis Corona, 24, and Carly Alayne Chunn, 20, both of Elko
--
William Axel Stewart, 19, and Kursti Mae Strawbuck, 22, both of Elko
--
Andrew Foster Waff, 29, and Jennipher Ann Louise May, 27, both of Elko
Nov. 12
Christopher James Hanna, 34, and Shelby Nichole Moore, 25, both of Elko
--
Fernando Tito Macias, 24, and Tawnie Orrilla McIntyre, 2555, both of Elko
Nov. 13
Jesus Carrillo-Delgadillo, 31, and Maria Isabel Cortez, 29, both of West Wendover