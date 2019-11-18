Marriage Licenses
Wedding bells

Nov. 8

Cory J. Robertson, 47, and Consuela Marie Archuleta, 43, both of Spring Creek

Brandon Louis Corona, 24, and Carly Alayne Chunn, 20, both of Elko

William Axel Stewart, 19, and Kursti Mae Strawbuck, 22, both of Elko

Andrew Foster Waff, 29, and Jennipher Ann Louise May, 27, both of Elko

Nov. 12

Christopher James Hanna, 34, and Shelby Nichole Moore, 25, both of Elko

Fernando Tito Macias, 24, and Tawnie Orrilla McIntyre, 2555, both of Elko

Nov. 13

Jesus Carrillo-Delgadillo, 31, and Maria Isabel Cortez, 29, both of West Wendover

