Marriage Licenses

Nov. 8

Cory J. Robertson, 47, and Consuela Marie Archuleta, 43, both of Spring Creek

--

Brandon Louis Corona, 24, and Carly Alayne Chunn, 20, both of Elko

--

William Axel Stewart, 19, and Kursti Mae Strawbuck, 22, both of Elko

--

Andrew Foster Waff, 29, and Jennipher Ann Louise May, 27, both of Elko

Nov. 12

Christopher James Hanna, 34, and Shelby Nichole Moore, 25, both of Elko

--

Fernando Tito Macias, 24, and Tawnie Orrilla McIntyre, 2555, both of Elko

Nov. 13

Jesus Carrillo-Delgadillo, 31, and Maria Isabel Cortez, 29, both of West Wendover

