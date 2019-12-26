Marriage Licenses

Dec. 12
Dusty William Anthony, 41, and Monique Elizabeth Williams, 36, both of Elko
--
Russell Reed Hinckley, 35, and Brittiney Breanne Coleman, 27, both of Spring Creek
--
Dillon Michael Menicucci, 27, and Jessica Ray Morrison, 27, both of Spring Creek
Dec. 13
James Wendell McVey, 34, and Virginia Lynn Schofield, 33, both of Elko
Dec. 16
David Riley Byrnes, 29, and Keri Noel Usry, 35, both of Elko
Dec. 19
Richard Dale Gillespie, 60, and Frances Louise Haacke, 48, both of Carlin
Dec. 20
William Mel Coochyouma, 54, and Juanita Frances Torivio, 48, both of Spring Creek
Dec. 23
Frank L. Sawyer, 53, and Erika J. Patrick, 41, both of Elko