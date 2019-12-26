Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

Dec. 12

Dusty William Anthony, 41, and Monique Elizabeth Williams, 36, both of Elko

--

Russell Reed Hinckley, 35, and Brittiney Breanne Coleman, 27, both of Spring Creek

--

Dillon Michael Menicucci, 27, and Jessica Ray Morrison, 27, both of Spring Creek

Dec. 13

James Wendell McVey, 34, and Virginia Lynn Schofield, 33, both of Elko

Dec. 16

David Riley Byrnes, 29, and Keri Noel Usry, 35, both of Elko

Dec. 19

Richard Dale Gillespie, 60, and Frances Louise Haacke, 48, both of Carlin

Dec. 20

William Mel Coochyouma, 54, and Juanita Frances Torivio, 48, both of Spring Creek

Dec. 23

Frank L. Sawyer, 53, and Erika J. Patrick, 41, both of Elko

