Marriage Licenses
Wedding bells

Aug. 9

Kyle James Ashley, 27, of Elko and Jennifer Megan Vincent, 28, of Carlin

--

Genecis Antonio Calvario, 20, of Las Vegas and Keiny Magdalena Garfias Flores, 20, of Elko

Aug. 10

William Edmond Warren, 53, of Elko and Micheale Marie Petersen, 50, of Idaho Falls

--

Garrett Gene Stigen, 31, and Alyssa Dawn Link, 24, both of Spring Creek

Aug. 11

Roy Lewis Doughty, 75, of Spring Creek and Diane Elizabeth Smith, 66, of Ridgecrest

