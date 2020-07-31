You have permission to edit this article.
Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

July 24

Beau David Bawcom, 30, and Kathryn Elizabeth Moore, 30, both of Spring Creek

George Wyatt Hopkins, 24, and Tierra Jewel Simpson, 22, both of Elko

Timothy William Camper, 23, and Kali Ann Pope, 24, both of Elko

July 27

Anthony Wane Handley, 29, and Brenda Leigh Kele II, 32, both of Ruby Valley

July 28

Mark Allen Gritton, 61, and Elba Angelina Salazar Hernandez, 54, both of Shoshone, Idaho

Daniel Lee Wilson, 40, and Yesica Pio, 40, both of Elko

