Marriage Licenses

July 24
Beau David Bawcom, 30, and Kathryn Elizabeth Moore, 30, both of Spring Creek
George Wyatt Hopkins, 24, and Tierra Jewel Simpson, 22, both of Elko
Timothy William Camper, 23, and Kali Ann Pope, 24, both of Elko
July 27
Anthony Wane Handley, 29, and Brenda Leigh Kele II, 32, both of Ruby Valley
July 28
Mark Allen Gritton, 61, and Elba Angelina Salazar Hernandez, 54, both of Shoshone, Idaho
Daniel Lee Wilson, 40, and Yesica Pio, 40, both of Elko
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.