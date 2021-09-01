 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

Aug. 12

Matthew Lewis Nease, 47, of Elko and Tammy A. Eldridge, 45, of Cloudcroft

--

Dallas Lee Anderson II, 41, of Elko and Krista Marie Lamb, 27, of Spring Creek

Aug. 13

Ronald Raldo Ricks, 58, and Brenda Jean Taylor, 51, both of Spring Creek

--

Manuel Alvarado, 39, and Tasia Nikkel Brown, 34, both of Elko

Aug. 16

Wyatt Virgil Williams, 26, and Maataua Faasasalu Atimalala, 27, both of Elko

--

Hugo Alejandro Toribio, 42, and Maria Veritze Guillen de Salazar, 42, both of West Wendover

--

Joshua Isaac Quesada, 26, of Elko and Mariela Dolores Mojarro, 23

--

William George Sutherland, 71, of Lucky Nugget and Carmen Renae Carpenter, 49, of Carlin

Aug. 18

Jacob Glenn Nutting, 30, and Jonelle Leann Overmyer, 31, both of Elko

Aug. 19

Andrew Keith Wines, 47, and Krista Danielle Beeson, 45, both of Carlin

Aug. 20

Hayden John Hetland, 24, and Kaitlyn Faith Delbridge, 23, both of Elko

Aug. 24

Timothy Michael Wegner, 34, of Elko and Emily Jace Andreozzi, 26, of Salina

Aug. 25

Caleb Dalton Heinrich, 30, and Skylar Grace Andersen, 20, both of Elko

Aug. 27

Michael David Santos, 58, and Tracie Ann Winfrey, 49, both of Elko

--

Guillaume Ladouceur, 32, and Julie Marie Taylor, 38, both of Elko

Aug. 30

Alfred Warren Cochran III, 47, and Trina Lynn Russell, 48, both of Battle Mountain

--

Colton Gillitzer Price, 30, and Halle Maree Pepper, 27, both of Spring Creek

--

Cord Reise Matye, 23, and Shavaun Michele Reiter, 22, both of Elko

Aug. 31

Warren Scott Hill, 62, and Sandra Lee Aguilar, 50, both of Wells

