Marriage Licenses

Aug. 19

Andrew Keith Wines, 47, and Krista Danielle Beeson, 45, both of Carlin

Aug. 20

Hayden John Hetland, 24, and Kaitlyn Faith Delbridge, 23, both of Elko

Aug. 24

Timothy Michael Wegner, 34, of Elko and Emily Jace Andreozzi, 26, of Salina

Aug. 25

Caleb Dalton Heinrich, 30, and Skylar Grace Andersen, 20, both of Elko

Aug. 27

Michael David Santos, 58, and Tracie Ann Winfrey, 49, both of Elko

--

Guillaume Ladouceur, 32, and Julie Marie Taylor, 38, both of Elko

Aug. 30

Alfred Warren Cochran III, 47, and Trina Lynn Russell, 48, both of Battle Mountain

--

Colton Gillitzer Price, 30, and Halle Maree Pepper, 27, both of Spring Creek

--