May 1
Charles Joseph Kelley IV, 36, of Fallon and Jennifer Danielle Rush, 35, of Spring Creek
--
Kaasen Earl Koy, 30, of Spring Creek and Ciera Alice Lupercio, 28, of Elko
--
Austin Brian Clinton, 27, and Katherine Dotty Allen, 24, both of Elko
May 2
Adrian U. Flores, 38, of Elko and Julia Lynch, 30, of Spring Creek
May 3
Michael Robert Bricker, 57, and Belinda B. Salazar, 54, both of West Wendover
May 9
Emiliano Barajas, 32, and Veronica Garcia Hernandez, 36, both of Elko
--
May 10
Logan Michael Zeiszler, 28, of Spring Creek and Samantha Arline Webb, 26, of Lamoille
--
David Anthony Freidhof, 26, and Nayeli Tinajero Ayala, 21, both of West Wendover
May 12
Kyle William Marchand, 32, of Spring Creek and Heather Renee Dinan, 33, of Sparks
--
Frankie Joe Burton Jr., 42, and Burgandy Kay Nelson, 35, both of Crescent Valley
--
Long Liam Grochowicki-Walker, 29, and Rachel Kathryn Storms, 35, both of Elko
--
Samuel Romario Lopez, 28, of Monroe, Utah and Makenzie Lyn Catmull, 29, of Spring Creek