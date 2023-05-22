May 1

Charles Joseph Kelley IV, 36, of Fallon and Jennifer Danielle Rush, 35, of Spring Creek

--

Kaasen Earl Koy, 30, of Spring Creek and Ciera Alice Lupercio, 28, of Elko

--

Austin Brian Clinton, 27, and Katherine Dotty Allen, 24, both of Elko

May 2

Adrian U. Flores, 38, of Elko and Julia Lynch, 30, of Spring Creek

May 3

Michael Robert Bricker, 57, and Belinda B. Salazar, 54, both of West Wendover

May 9

Emiliano Barajas, 32, and Veronica Garcia Hernandez, 36, both of Elko

--

May 10

Logan Michael Zeiszler, 28, of Spring Creek and Samantha Arline Webb, 26, of Lamoille

--

David Anthony Freidhof, 26, and Nayeli Tinajero Ayala, 21, both of West Wendover

May 12

Kyle William Marchand, 32, of Spring Creek and Heather Renee Dinan, 33, of Sparks

--

Frankie Joe Burton Jr., 42, and Burgandy Kay Nelson, 35, both of Crescent Valley

--

Long Liam Grochowicki-Walker, 29, and Rachel Kathryn Storms, 35, both of Elko

--

Samuel Romario Lopez, 28, of Monroe, Utah and Makenzie Lyn Catmull, 29, of Spring Creek