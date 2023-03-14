Marriage Licenses

March 6
Christopher Dean Walker, 37, and Kadi Ann Douglass, 23, of Spring Creek
------
Benjamin Wayne Walker, 32, of Spring Creek and Claleen Suzette Northrup, 43, of Elko
March 7
Lester Allen Richards, 66, and Darlene L. Urias, 60, both of Elko
------
Eugene Olen Tanner, 31, of Spring Creek and Dakota Lynn Cruson, 28, of Jerome, Idaho
------
Librado Antonio Aguirre Luna, 22, and Marielena Guadalupe Godoy, 22, both of West Wendover
------
Michael Cary Tate, 60, and Janine Ladonna Hulet, 52, both of Wells
March 9
Carl Ray Alexander, 69, and Catherine Ann Jackson, 69, both of Lamoille
------
Roberto Calderon Jr., 31, and Sylvia Guadalupe Soto-Borboa, 35, both of Elko
March 10
Stefan Joerg Knudson, 59, and Sherry Lynn Seabaugh, 53, both of Spring Creek
------
Jesse James Premo, 41, and Marilynn A. Smith, 49, both of Elko
------
Hank Wayne Schmidt, 25, of Carlin and Elaina Ida Montoya, 26, of Elko