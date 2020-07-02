Marriage Licenses

June 19
Chance Stephan Armas, 34, and Sandra Castaneda, 25, both of Elko
--
Patrick Christopher Rogers, 61, and Kirin Leslie Madden, 51, both of Elko
--
June 22
Kaden Curtis Hansen, 22, and Cassidy Sue Crandall, 26, both of West Wendover
--
Sunny Deshayne Gumren, 25, and Marianna Soto, 25, both of Elko
--
June 23
Dale Leon Wiese, 52, and Elzida Kristen Burt, 47, both of Elko
--
Maximum Steven Belezentes, 29, and Carena Lynne Richardson, 25, both of Spring Creek
--
June 24
Ryan David Willsey, 39, and Misty Ann Seymour, 39, both of Spring Creek
--
June 25
Arik Richard Hansen, 22, and Destinee Paige Rasmussen, 21, both of Elko
June 29
Dakota Eric Nuesmeyer, 28, and Chelsey Marie Ilumin, 27, both of Fallon
--
Alexander Lee Leon Carey, 23, and Debra Elaine Williams, 24, both of Carlin
--
Eddie Castro, 28, and Tonatzi Aboite, 23, both of Elko
--
Mitchell K. Lesbo, 38, and Sierra Dawn Petersen, 25, both of Elko
June 30
John William Bradley, 32, of Crescent Valley and Rachelle Lee Henderson, 24, of Spring Creek
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.