Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

June 19

Chance Stephan Armas, 34, and Sandra Castaneda, 25, both of Elko

--

Patrick Christopher Rogers, 61, and Kirin Leslie Madden, 51, both of Elko

--

June 22

Kaden Curtis Hansen, 22, and Cassidy Sue Crandall, 26, both of West Wendover

--

Sunny Deshayne Gumren, 25, and Marianna Soto, 25, both of Elko

--

June 23

Dale Leon Wiese, 52, and Elzida Kristen Burt, 47, both of Elko

--

Maximum Steven Belezentes, 29, and Carena Lynne Richardson, 25, both of Spring Creek

--

June 24

Ryan David Willsey, 39, and Misty Ann Seymour, 39, both of Spring Creek

--

June 25

Arik Richard Hansen, 22, and Destinee Paige Rasmussen, 21, both of Elko

June 29

Dakota Eric Nuesmeyer, 28, and Chelsey Marie Ilumin, 27, both of Fallon

--

Alexander Lee Leon Carey, 23, and Debra Elaine Williams, 24, both of Carlin

--

Eddie Castro, 28, and Tonatzi Aboite, 23, both of Elko

--

Mitchell K. Lesbo, 38, and Sierra Dawn Petersen, 25, both of Elko

June 30

John William Bradley, 32, of Crescent Valley and Rachelle Lee Henderson, 24, of Spring Creek

