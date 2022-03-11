 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
Marriage Licenses

Feb. 25

John-Paul Franklin Kendall, 30, and Aubrey Louise Marquez, 31, both of Elko

Feb. 28

Damen Reese Conley, 21, of Mentone, Indiana and Tesa Jay Gonzales, 24, of Spring Creek

--

Salvador Barajas Romero, 43, and Maria Antonia Soto, 39, both of Elko

March 1

Adam McCahill, 41, and Amber Eliades, 40, both of Spring Creek

March 7

Froilan Sotelo-Campos, 46, and Sonia Ivon Perez-Sinaloa, 40, both of Elko

March 9

Cody James Garrett, 33, and Courtney Cristine Jones, 32, of Lamoille

--

Lyle James McMillan, 42, and Orion Evan Bean, 22, both of Elko

People are also reading…

--

Dustin Michael Smith, 36, of Spring Creek and Sydney Casey Pelton, 33, of Carlsbad

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate charged in Elko jail attack

Inmate charged in Elko jail attack

ELKO – An Elko County Jail inmate is accused of punching another inmate repeatedly in the face and body while he slept, then charging a deputy…

Watch Now: Related Video

Take a drone trip through the Canadian mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News