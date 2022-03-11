Marriage Licenses

Feb. 25
John-Paul Franklin Kendall, 30, and Aubrey Louise Marquez, 31, both of Elko
Feb. 28
Damen Reese Conley, 21, of Mentone, Indiana and Tesa Jay Gonzales, 24, of Spring Creek
--
Salvador Barajas Romero, 43, and Maria Antonia Soto, 39, both of Elko
March 1
Adam McCahill, 41, and Amber Eliades, 40, both of Spring Creek
March 7
Froilan Sotelo-Campos, 46, and Sonia Ivon Perez-Sinaloa, 40, both of Elko
March 9
Cody James Garrett, 33, and Courtney Cristine Jones, 32, of Lamoille
--
Lyle James McMillan, 42, and Orion Evan Bean, 22, both of Elko
--
Dustin Michael Smith, 36, of Spring Creek and Sydney Casey Pelton, 33, of Carlsbad