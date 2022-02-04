 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage Licenses

Jan. 28

Stephen William Wamsley, 34, and Alexandra Rose Sanchez, 33, both of Elko

--

Jordan Larry Anderson, 40, of Elko and Susan Jeannette Norman, 24, of Draper, Utah

Jan. 31

Dux Arturo Lopez Cabrera, 38, and Dawn Michelle Hereford, 37, both of Elko

--

Andrew Angus Donald Alt, 47, of Spring Creek and Donna Ellen Snow, 50, of Elko

Feb. 1

Matthew John Wilson, 51, of Spring Creek and April Ann Miller, 48

Feb. 2

Bryce Lee Applegate, 72, and Ellen L. Berg, 63, both of Montello

--

Allie Mac Pennington III, 30, and Brie Nicole Boshaw, 29, both of Carlin

