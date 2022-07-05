Marriage Licenses

June 24
Brice Wayne Schafer, 42, and Heather Rose Hood, 44, both of Elko
--
Enrique Jose Granillo, 25, of Salt Lake City and Riley Dawn Martinez, 25, of Elko
June 27
Francisco Javier Haro, 28, of West Wendover and Dalia Maria Huerta, 29, of Elko
--
Joe Jimenez, 52, and Maria de Jesus Santillan-Garcia, 53, both of Elko
--
Jonathan Felix Madrid, 23, of Wells and Sibyl Elizabeth Wardell, 21
--
Tyler-Adam William Smith, 27, of Spring Creek and Kay Lynn Leann Rutter, 25
June 28
Brandon Tyler Haas, 26, of Elko and Jennifer Dian Bingham, 25, of Carlin
June 29
David Mikell Holmes, 33, of Elko and Dakota Sage Ellison, 23, of Forsyth
--
Phillip Thomas Bolles, 40, and Gayleen Alicia Rodriguez, 56, both of Elko
June 30
James T. Wiley, 52, and Jessica Louise Flint (age not listed), both of Spring Creek
--
Floyd William Starr II, 24, and Kylie Jo Stedtnitz, 23, both of Spring Creek