Marriage Licenses

June 24

Brice Wayne Schafer, 42, and Heather Rose Hood, 44, both of Elko

--

Enrique Jose Granillo, 25, of Salt Lake City and Riley Dawn Martinez, 25, of Elko

June 27

Francisco Javier Haro, 28, of West Wendover and Dalia Maria Huerta, 29, of Elko

--

Joe Jimenez, 52, and Maria de Jesus Santillan-Garcia, 53, both of Elko

--

Jonathan Felix Madrid, 23, of Wells and Sibyl Elizabeth Wardell, 21

--

Tyler-Adam William Smith, 27, of Spring Creek and Kay Lynn Leann Rutter, 25

June 28

Brandon Tyler Haas, 26, of Elko and Jennifer Dian Bingham, 25, of Carlin

June 29

David Mikell Holmes, 33, of Elko and Dakota Sage Ellison, 23, of Forsyth

--

Phillip Thomas Bolles, 40, and Gayleen Alicia Rodriguez, 56, both of Elko

June 30

James T. Wiley, 52, and Jessica Louise Flint (age not listed), both of Spring Creek

--

Floyd William Starr II, 24, and Kylie Jo Stedtnitz, 23, both of Spring Creek

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0