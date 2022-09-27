 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Sept. 19

Terry Lee Barnett, 39, and Winnie Ann Loresco Sarmiento, 30, both of Elko

------

Thomas Morgan Patton, 51, and Ericia Cook, 51, both of Elko

------

Duston Michael Bailey, 24, of Shelton, Washington, and Danielle Jade Young, 22, of Elko

------

Kalob Dylan Tracy, 25, and Gabriel Patricia Wilkerson, 25, both of Carlin

------

Jesus Javier Cabrera Jr., 32, of Elko and Katie Jane King, 27, of Hamilton

Sept. 22

Tyler James Combs, 23, and Tara Lea Delamora, 33, both of Spring Creek

Sept. 23

John Luis Obieta, 44, of Elko and Kaitlin Nicole Anderson. 26, of Battle Mountain

