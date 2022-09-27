Marriage Licenses

Sept. 19
Terry Lee Barnett, 39, and Winnie Ann Loresco Sarmiento, 30, both of Elko
------
Thomas Morgan Patton, 51, and Ericia Cook, 51, both of Elko
------
Duston Michael Bailey, 24, of Shelton, Washington, and Danielle Jade Young, 22, of Elko
------
Kalob Dylan Tracy, 25, and Gabriel Patricia Wilkerson, 25, both of Carlin
------
Jesus Javier Cabrera Jr., 32, of Elko and Katie Jane King, 27, of Hamilton
Sept. 22
Tyler James Combs, 23, and Tara Lea Delamora, 33, both of Spring Creek
Sept. 23
John Luis Obieta, 44, of Elko and Kaitlin Nicole Anderson. 26, of Battle Mountain