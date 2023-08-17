Aug. 3

Kenneth Lloyd Rutter Jr., 28, and Alexis Melynn Delapaz, 25, both of Elko

Aug. 4

Courtney Dean Downey, 34, and Bethanie Ann Vazquez, 32, of Spring Creek

--

Michael Gene Wagner, 22, and Sydney Jo Withers, 23, both of Spring Creek

--

Francisco Javier Lara, 36, and Isabel Beatriz Quintero Salazar, 24, both of Elko

--

Jason Bruce McAlpine, 28, and Ashlee Rae Palmer, 34, both of Elko

Aug. 7

David Keith Shaffer, 56, and Rachael Jean Nicole Byford, 36, both of Montello

--

Brandon Alexander Barton, 25, and Shaylee McKell Haney, 24, both of Elko

Aug. 9

Shane Christopher Curry, 36, of Carlin and Jessica May Whyms, 42, of Spring Creek

--

Jacob Ryan Ramirez, 36, of Elko and Heather Ashley Allen Hill, 27, of Spring Creek

Aug. 10

Eduardo Alejandro Carrillo Enriquez, 38, and Ramona Isabel Romero, 37, both of Jackpot