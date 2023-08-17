Aug. 3
Kenneth Lloyd Rutter Jr., 28, and Alexis Melynn Delapaz, 25, both of Elko
Aug. 4
Courtney Dean Downey, 34, and Bethanie Ann Vazquez, 32, of Spring Creek
--
Michael Gene Wagner, 22, and Sydney Jo Withers, 23, both of Spring Creek
--
Francisco Javier Lara, 36, and Isabel Beatriz Quintero Salazar, 24, both of Elko
--
Jason Bruce McAlpine, 28, and Ashlee Rae Palmer, 34, both of Elko
Aug. 7
David Keith Shaffer, 56, and Rachael Jean Nicole Byford, 36, both of Montello
--
Brandon Alexander Barton, 25, and Shaylee McKell Haney, 24, both of Elko
Aug. 9
Shane Christopher Curry, 36, of Carlin and Jessica May Whyms, 42, of Spring Creek
--
Jacob Ryan Ramirez, 36, of Elko and Heather Ashley Allen Hill, 27, of Spring Creek
Aug. 10
Eduardo Alejandro Carrillo Enriquez, 38, and Ramona Isabel Romero, 37, both of Jackpot