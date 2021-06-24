 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Licenses
0 comments

Marriage Licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding bells

June 3

Timothy Lee Stice II, 32, of Spring Creek and Anna Marie Sanford, 27, of Oxnard

June 4

Hershel Earl Russell, 42, and Danielle Marie James, 32, both of Elko

--

Derrick Lee Rose, 31, and Madison Amara Andronio, 27, both of Elko

--

Darren Guy Castellano, 60, of Reno and Kymberly Lee Kemper, 56, of Newcastle

--

Kevin Dalaty Sherif Toe, 26, and Orianne Shaniah Donaldson, 23, both of Elko

June 7

Guy Martin Stearns, 30, and Cassie Hayden Upton, 31, both of Spring Creek

--

Roberto Jose Rios, 26, and Monica Nycole Esquibel, 25, both of Spring Creek

June 8

Khristopher Stephen Torrise, 34, and Michele Kathryn Merkley, 34, both of Spring Creek

--

Drew Donald Ackley, 28, of Spring Creek and Hannah Marie Haacke, 22, of Elko

June 9

David Wesley Howe, 64, of Carlin and Angelica Patricia Howe, 57, of Las Vegas

--

Perry Napoleon Murphy, 27, and Madison Tai Baum, 24, both of Carlin

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 24

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News