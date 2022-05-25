 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage Licenses

May 13

James William Huber, 29, of Spring Creek and Robin Kristina Carpenter, 28, of Elko

--

Travis Deverle Jorgensen, 25, and Glenda Elaine Banks, 23, both of West Wendover

--

May 16

Gregory Randall Heberlein, 58, of Elko and Susan Michele Craft, 60, of Spring Creek

--

Earnest Eugene Shottenkirk, 44, and Valerie Louise Shottenkirk, 46, both of Montello

--

Robert Edward Simmons Jr., 74, and Cherie Clark, 61, both of Montello

May 19

Clifford James Ellingwood, 28, and Madison Marr Stout, 27, both of Elko

--

Kyle Matthew Bell, 23, and Elizabeth Marion Andreozzi, 23, both of Elko

