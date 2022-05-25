Marriage Licenses

May 13
James William Huber, 29, of Spring Creek and Robin Kristina Carpenter, 28, of Elko
--
Travis Deverle Jorgensen, 25, and Glenda Elaine Banks, 23, both of West Wendover
--
May 16
Gregory Randall Heberlein, 58, of Elko and Susan Michele Craft, 60, of Spring Creek
--
Earnest Eugene Shottenkirk, 44, and Valerie Louise Shottenkirk, 46, both of Montello
--
Robert Edward Simmons Jr., 74, and Cherie Clark, 61, both of Montello
May 19
Clifford James Ellingwood, 28, and Madison Marr Stout, 27, both of Elko
--
Kyle Matthew Bell, 23, and Elizabeth Marion Andreozzi, 23, both of Elko