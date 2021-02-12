 Skip to main content
Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

Feb. 1

Eric Douglas Duncan, 48, and Jewelena Smith Steiner, 43, both of Elko

Feb. 2

Luis Carlos-Medrano, 41, of Carlin and Mariana Melissa Gonzalez, 22, of Moreno Valley

Feb. 3

Aaron Taylor Wright, 28, of Elko and Shannon Kathleen Gregersen, 27, of Ely

Feb. 4

Adrian Joseph Middleton, 29, and Ashley Nicole Lee, 27, of Elko

Carlos Manuel Lencina, 44, and Daisy Francisca Bogado, 31, both of Elko

Feb. 5

Forrest Ray Belcher, 55, and Tammy Ann Nelson, 51, both of Wells

Brandon Lee Kroepel, 37, of Elko and Kristen Elizabeth Palmer, 30

Trent Doyle Gordon, 29, and Jessi Erin Vega, 27, both of Eureka

Steven Wayne Bell, 49, and Chelsea Alexandra Raley, both of Elko

