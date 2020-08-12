You have permission to edit this article.
Marriage Licenses
Marriage Licenses

Wedding bells

July 30

Weston Thomas Braunschweig, 24, and Devin Ashley Clark, 20, both of Spring Creek

--

Nathan James Jones, 24, of Deeth and Danielle Christine Kramer, 29, of New Plymouth

July 31

Dalton Wendell Hyde, 21, of Elko and Harlie Jean Moore, 22, of Spring Creek

Aug. 3

Jon Preston Ames, 49, and Elizabeth Cadayona Clemmons, 47, both of Elko

--

Brennan DJ Bowen, 22, and Bailee Shyanne Peterson, 21, both of Spring Creek

Aug. 4

Gabriel Antonio James Quintanar, 26, and Jenna Marie Kramar, 25, both of Elko

Aug. 5

Jonathan Roger Upton, 25, of Spring Creek and Isabella Rae Gonzales, 24, of Elko

--

Andrew Kieth Wines, 46, and Krista Danielle Beeson, 44, both of Carlin

