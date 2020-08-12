Marriage Licenses

July 30
Weston Thomas Braunschweig, 24, and Devin Ashley Clark, 20, both of Spring Creek
Nathan James Jones, 24, of Deeth and Danielle Christine Kramer, 29, of New Plymouth
July 31
Dalton Wendell Hyde, 21, of Elko and Harlie Jean Moore, 22, of Spring Creek
Aug. 3
Jon Preston Ames, 49, and Elizabeth Cadayona Clemmons, 47, both of Elko
Brennan DJ Bowen, 22, and Bailee Shyanne Peterson, 21, both of Spring Creek
Aug. 4
Gabriel Antonio James Quintanar, 26, and Jenna Marie Kramar, 25, both of Elko
Aug. 5
Jonathan Roger Upton, 25, of Spring Creek and Isabella Rae Gonzales, 24, of Elko
Andrew Kieth Wines, 46, and Krista Danielle Beeson, 44, both of Carlin
