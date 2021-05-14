Marriage Licenses

May 7

Clayne Howard Bistline, 29, and Shariah Shay Helstrom, 23, both of Elko

Eric Barajas-Miramontes, 40, and Lorena Hernandez Cano, 39, both of Elko

Shane Richard Kimball, 31, and Christa Clair Robinson, 28, both of Spring Creek

May 10

Ricardo Carrillo, 20, and Breeyanna Elise Hooper, 19, both of Battle Mountain

--

Cody Wyatt Osborne, 23, of Spring Creek and Jeracho Aryel Mittelman-Miller, 24, of Elko

May 11

Adam Thomas Kresler, 37, Megan Tara Ransom, 39, both of Elko

--

Jose Fernando Valadez-Hernandez, 27, and Kailee Marie Perkins, 26, both of West Wendover

