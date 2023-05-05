April 24
Ryan Dale Clarke, 32, of Elko and Kirsti Lynn Sorensen, 33
------
Christiphor David Key, 25, and Myka Lynn Schwanke, 26, both of Elko
------
Robery Llewellyn Woodley, 42, of Mize, Mississippi and Christine Marie Mitchell, 46, of Elko
------
Hunter Douglas Grondin, 20, of Brutus, Michigan and Lilian Diane Albrecht, 20, of Elko
April 26
Ernesto Rosales Peres, 29, and Yvonne Hernandez, 28, both of West Wendover
April 27
Brady Jamison Derick, 25, and Jordan Tyler Dilcher, 25, both of Elko
April 28
Weston Coey Thompson, 21, and Jordan Ali Maher, 19, both of Spring Creek
------
Matthew Lee Kaleo Pascua, 35, and Elsy Elmmy Avalos, 35, both of Elko