Mask mandate resumes in Elko County

ELKO – Gov. Steve Sisolak’s face mask mandate returned to Elko County on Friday, but it was business as usual for most local residents.

Compliance was high at local casinos, which are closely regulated by the state. Local government offices also resumed mask requirements.

Neither of Elko’s two largest retailers – Walmart and Home Depot – had signs posted Friday morning informing customers to wear masks. Fewer than half of their customers were seen wearing one, which was typical during the prior mandate. All employees were masked.

Grocery stores had posted signs and many customers were wearing masks, while convenience stores that posted signs saw little if any compliance from customers.

Some local businesses, such as Newe Cannabis and Ruby Mountain Thrift, never stopped requiring masks despite the lifting of the earlier mandate.

Citizens are not fined by the state for failure to follow the mask mandate. Nevada's Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined a few local businesses during last year’s mandate but tapered off fines over the winter, despite high COVID-19 case numbers.