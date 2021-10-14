Mask mandate unevenly enforced by school board

ELKO – School officials are discussing their next step after Tuesday’s board meeting was adjourned when several parents refused to wear face masks.
“For those who just came in, please put on a mask or you cannot stay in the meeting,” acting board president Teresa Dastrup said at the start of the live feed provided for virtual viewers.
In a video posted by Battle Born Media Network, Dastrup asks a school resource officer five minutes earlier to “escort these people out please” until they are willing to wear a mask.
Some audience members could be heard complaining that the board did not strictly enforce mask wearing at previous meetings. In video of the board’s previous meeting on Sept. 28, the public was not asked to wear masks and no one who could be seen in the audience was wearing one.
On Tuesday, some audience members retrieved masks at Dastrup’s request but only pulled them over their neck or chin. She then requested them to “have the masks on appropriately,” and when they did not comply she recessed the meeting for five minutes.
Battle Born Media Network continued filming during the interim, and a school resource officer could be seen talking on his cellphone. He then told the audience that he spoke with the police chief and “you guys are going to be trespassed if you don’t put masks on. If you refuse to leave, I’m going to have to issue citations.”
But no citations were issued.
Minutes later the two school board members returned to the room and looked at the audience. Seeing people still not wearing masks, Dastrup said, “I see that we have some people that are not going to comply, so we will reconvene this meeting at a later date.”
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Emergency Directive 048 says “face coverings are required in county school district, charter school and private school settings.”
Superintendent Jeff Zander, who was not at the meeting, told the Elko Daily on Wednesday that there was a breakdown in communication at the Sept. 28 when members of the public were allowed to enter without a face covering. He said the mandate would be enforced at future meetings.
Zander said school resource officers were not ordered to cite members of the public for trespassing in the past, and did not plan to do so on Tuesday.
“The Elko County School District has not trespassed anyone at board meetings and had no intention to trespass anyone last night,” Zander said Wednesday. But it could be a “tool” utilized to remove people at upcoming meetings, he added.
Police Chief Ty Trouten told the Elko Daily that his officers will cite trespassers at the request of a business or entity regardless of whether their complaint is related to the governor’s mask mandate.
The school district did not make that request on Tuesday, Trouten added.
“Instead of choosing to have people removed who had been noncompliant, they just canceled the meeting,” he said.
The school resource officer who spoke to the public at the meeting is employed through the Elko Police Department, but the SROs have their own leader who is employed through the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza has publicly stated that he will not enforce the mask mandate.
While some people in Tuesday’s audience said an executive order is not the same as a law, Dastrup stated that the district must “follow these mandates because they carry the weight of law whether people like it or not.”
Dastrup and board member Ira Wines were scheduled Tuesday to appoint five new school board trustees following the resignations of five members in August.
The school district had not announced plans to reschedule the meeting as of Wednesday evening.