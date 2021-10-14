Mask mandate unevenly enforced by school board

ELKO – School officials are discussing their next step after Tuesday’s board meeting was adjourned when several parents refused to wear face masks.

“For those who just came in, please put on a mask or you cannot stay in the meeting,” acting board president Teresa Dastrup said at the start of the live feed provided for virtual viewers.

In a video posted by Battle Born Media Network, Dastrup asks a school resource officer five minutes earlier to “escort these people out please” until they are willing to wear a mask.

Some audience members could be heard complaining that the board did not strictly enforce mask wearing at previous meetings. In video of the board’s previous meeting on Sept. 28, the public was not asked to wear masks and no one who could be seen in the audience was wearing one.

On Tuesday, some audience members retrieved masks at Dastrup’s request but only pulled them over their neck or chin. She then requested them to “have the masks on appropriately,” and when they did not comply she recessed the meeting for five minutes.