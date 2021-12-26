Maverick Casino and Hotel Elko donates ham and turkey to community organizations

ELKO -- Maverick Casino and Hotel Elko donated more than 700 pounds of meat to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2350 and the Friends in Service Helping (FISH) Food Bank, aiding the organizations’ efforts to provide food for community members in need during this season of giving.

“We try to help anyone that we can,” said District 2 Commander Gil Hernandez of VFW Post 2350’s work to give veterans in need the donated hams and turkeys." Hernandez further explained the VFW partnered with Underdog Street Ministries to provide a Christmas dinner.

FISH Executive Director Sherry Smith said the donation helped with its holiday food box distribution. This is completed via a drive-through initiated by the organization for its clients during the COVID pandemic, facilitating increased efficiency. FISH’s clients enter on Water Street and exit on Douglas Street. Holiday food boxes are based on the size of the family and contain several meals with all the trimmings and desserts. On Dec. 16, 2021, more than 200 were served, said Smith.

Maverick Cares was founded in late 2019 as a "good neighbor" program of Maverick Gaming managed by its team members. The program is key to Maverick Gaming’s commitment to the communities in which it operates, and the value of supporting the contributions that each of its teammates can give to their community.

