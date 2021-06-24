Maverick gets its game on

ELKO – Although Maverick Gaming took over the Red Lion Inn and Casino in 2019, the company is just now beginning to transition the outside of the building with a new look and a bright future.
Vice President of Casino Marketing and Operations Trevor Lynch explained the transition process.
“We acquired the properties (Red Lion, Gold Country Inn and Casino and High Desert Inn) in 2019 and wanted to expand our reach in northern Nevada. We started with the Wendover properties.”
The company purchased the Red Garter Hotel and Casino and Wendover Nugget Hotel and Casino in 2017. The agency also owns casinos in Colorado and “card rooms” in Washington.
“We are a new company, young, bold ‘mavericks,’” said Lynch.
Eric Perssons and Justin Beltram have had lengthy careers in the gaming industry and wanted to form their own company, according to Lynch.
“Our financials have been really strong this year,” Lynch said. “We wanted to be a ‘best in class’ regional owner and operator of casinos in northern Nevada.”
The demographics of all their operations are a bit different, but Lynch said that 90 percent of Elko gaming activity comes from the local area.
“We are acutely aware of the history that this building and the Red Lion name play in this community. We are doing a memorial to it in the hallway between the pool and the front desk,” he said.
The company employs about 330 people in Elko and is currently looking to hire on.
The interior of the gaming section has been updated with top of the line machines. Other renovations include the new outdoor signage, exterior painting and landscaping. In the near future, the hotel rooms will be refurbished.
“The outside of the building will really pop,” Lynch said. “There is going to be neon around the porte cochere and a light show underneath. There will be tracing lights all around the building.”
A grand opening is planned July 31.
Menus in both the Aspen Bar and Grille and the Coffee Garden have changed. Lynch said they hope to bring back the seafood buffet that has always been popular. The Starbucks has also been updated. Lynch said the exterior cowboy boot will be repainted and they plan to install a large boot model that will be inside the casino.
“We have to have something in Elko that brings them off the highway,” Lynch said.
“As far as bringing in people from outside Elko, once upon a time there was a giant flight program (Casino Express),” Lynch said. “We are talking with Mayor Keener about installing some sort of flight program.”
Casino Express operations ended approximately 15 years ago.
The company hopes to partner with an airline to bring in a couple flights per week in and out of Elko. Lynch said Covid has made people want to get out into rural regions to vacation and be away from the cities. He sees this as a big benefit for the company and the community.
Maverick Gaming plans to update Gold Country but keep “the look” everyone is familiar with. High Desert Inn is scheduled to reopen in November with gaming and a restaurant/bar.
“From what I was told, at one time, it was the place to be,” Lynch said about High Desert.
Chamber Casino Night:
