Maverick gets its game on

ELKO – Although Maverick Gaming took over the Red Lion Inn and Casino in 2019, the company is just now beginning to transition the outside of the building with a new look and a bright future.

Vice President of Casino Marketing and Operations Trevor Lynch explained the transition process.

“We acquired the properties (Red Lion, Gold Country Inn and Casino and High Desert Inn) in 2019 and wanted to expand our reach in northern Nevada. We started with the Wendover properties.”

The company purchased the Red Garter Hotel and Casino and Wendover Nugget Hotel and Casino in 2017. The agency also owns casinos in Colorado and “card rooms” in Washington.

“We are a new company, young, bold ‘mavericks,’” said Lynch.

Eric Perssons and Justin Beltram have had lengthy careers in the gaming industry and wanted to form their own company, according to Lynch.

“Our financials have been really strong this year,” Lynch said. “We wanted to be a ‘best in class’ regional owner and operator of casinos in northern Nevada.”

The demographics of all their operations are a bit different, but Lynch said that 90 percent of Elko gaming activity comes from the local area.