May precipitation tops normal as low pressure stalls over Elko

ELKO – Weekend rain and snow showers pushed Elko past the normal precipitation mark for May, and plenty more rain was expected to fall before the weekend is over.

The National Weather Service’s climate report for Elko listed 1.24 of an inch as of Sunday morning. That compares with an average of .87 of an inch and is double the amount received last May.

Precipitation for the water year, however, continued to lag significantly below normal at 5.96 inches compared with an average of 7.79.

A low-pressure system that has been sitting and spinning over Elko is expected to move out Sunday evening, but not until after it produces another chance of thunderstorms.

The weather service predicts a 90% chance of more showers Sunday with highs in the lower to mid-50s. Snow levels were higher than Saturday, starting at about 6,000 feet.

Much of Elko’s precipitation this month has fallen in the form of snow. The total of 1.5 inches compares with an average .40 of an inch in May.

The forecast calls for clearing and warmer temperatures on Monday, but a chance of more showers on Tuesday and Saturday. Highs will climb into the upper 60s Sunday and Monday, 70 by Wednesday and 80 by Friday.

