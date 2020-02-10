Mayor, chief present Citizen Service Medal
Mayor, chief present Citizen Service Medal

Citizen Service Medal

From left: Police Chief Ty Trouten, Benedito Estrada, and Mayor Reece Keener

ELKO — Mayor Reece Keener and Police Chief Ty Trouten recently presented Benedito Estrada with the Elko Citizen Service Medal.

“Estrada received the medal for his actions on October 2, 2019, wherein he greatly assisted the Elko Police Department in apprehending the suspect who struck a teenager with a motor vehicle and then fled the scene,” the department posted on its Facebook site.

A 12-year-old student on a scooter was crossing an intersection at a crosswalk near Flag View Intermediate School when a Dodge Neon made a left turn, striking him with the left side of his car. The impact was strong enough to cave in the left side of the windshield, police said at the time.

An Elko man was jailed on $100,000 bail after the incident.

“The Elko Police Department and the City of Elko thanks you, Mr. Benedito for your assistance!” stated the announcement.

