Mayor developing recovery plan

Sales taxes, gaming revenue and consolidated tax dollars are all plummeting, he said.

“Now, we want to be sure the cure isn’t worse than the disease,” Goicoechea said.

He said he was picking the thoughts of communities “on how we can start a soft opening to give some people some breathing room. The general consensus is that maybe a soft opening could start with restaurants.”

He said a restaurant with seating for 60 could open with seating for half that amount to allow social distancing but still allow families to have a meal. There also was interest in restarting recreation, such as Little League games.

“I think people are getting tired of staying home and looking for relief,” the state senator said in an April 16 phone interview.

Keener said that if the shutdown goes beyond April 30, “it will be devastating for all businesses and the employees that depend on these companies for their livelihood. It will also compound an already critical projected budget shortfall within our municipal and county governments.”