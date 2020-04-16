Mayor developing recovery plan

ELKO – Mayor Reece Keener is working on a plan for reopening the economy hit hard by business closures due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions at the urging of state Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, who is talking with rural communities about soft openings.
“There’s a growing anxiety to get things back up and running again on May 1st in Sen. Goicoechea’s district,” Keener said. “Even though Nevada’s COVID-19 infection rate appears to be plateauing, there’s concern that the governor may extend the statewide shutdown into May.”
Gov. Steve Sisolak said this week that Nevada is nowhere near ready to begin opening parts of the economy, telling reporters that he would rely on medical experts rather than make a political decision.
Goicoechea said the Nevada Senate Republican Caucus, however, plans to pressure the governor’s office for more details on restarting the economy and potential soft openings, at least in the rural areas of the state to “give people a glimmer of hope.”
He said Las Vegas has been decimated because of the pandemic restrictions but rural Nevada “is a little different.” Goicoechea also gave Sisolak credit for “getting ahead of the curve” with his coronavirus restrictions across the state, “but physically and financially we can’t keep this up. The State of Nevada is going to be broke.”
Sales taxes, gaming revenue and consolidated tax dollars are all plummeting, he said.
“Now, we want to be sure the cure isn’t worse than the disease,” Goicoechea said.
He said he was picking the thoughts of communities “on how we can start a soft opening to give some people some breathing room. The general consensus is that maybe a soft opening could start with restaurants.”
He said a restaurant with seating for 60 could open with seating for half that amount to allow social distancing but still allow families to have a meal. There also was interest in restarting recreation, such as Little League games.
“I think people are getting tired of staying home and looking for relief,” the state senator said in an April 16 phone interview.
Keener said that if the shutdown goes beyond April 30, “it will be devastating for all businesses and the employees that depend on these companies for their livelihood. It will also compound an already critical projected budget shortfall within our municipal and county governments.”
He said in an April 15 email that “our situation in the rural areas is much different than in the urban areas of the state. We know locally from infection statistics that the CDC guidelines along with social distancing are proving to be an effective means of dramatically impeding the spread of the coronavirus.”
Elko County has 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with the latest case in six days reported on Wednesday. There has been one death in the county, in West Wendover.
Keener said recovery efforts have to begin slowly, and economies cannot jump to 100 percent in “one fell swoop. We need to demonstrate that we have a plan that will allow restaurants, beauty salons, retail stores, government offices and other now-shuttered, non-essential establishments to reopen in a responsible way that will safeguard public health while maintaining social distancing.”
Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, sent a letter to the governor April 16 requesting more information for the public and Nevada legislators on when the state plans to lift emergency directives that closed businesses and schools.
“I appreciate hearing from the governor’s staff each week, but I believe there is room to improve communications as we move to reopen Nevada’s economy,” he said in a statement. “I understand the need to remain focused on the health and well-being of our residents, but it is also our duty to provide the public with clarity and specifics about Nevada’s plan for health and economic recovery. It is not too early to begin this conversation.”
Settelmeyer’s requests to the governor’s office asked for details on whether closures will remain after April 30; a priority list of non-essential businesses that could be reopened, with or without limitations; and whether future COVID-19 task forces would include bipartisan representation from throughout the state, according to The Nevada Independent.
Goicoechea said he talked with the governor’s office earlier in the week about soft openings but he hasn’t had a response, and he could tell “the governor wasn’t buying it.”
Keener told the Elko City Council about Goicoechea’s request for plans at its April 14 meeting, commenting then that despite potential reopening of businesses, he believes social distancing could continue the rest of the year.
The mayor said he will be working with an ad-hoc committee on the plan and he is open to suggestions. They can be made to him via email at rkeener@elkocitynv.gov.
Goicoechea said any written plans he receives from communities such as Elko will be forwarded to the governor. His senate district includes Elko, Eureka, White Pine and Lincoln counties, and parts of Clark and Nye counties.
“I am calling it the recovery plan,” he said.
