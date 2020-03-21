Mayor Keener writes column for Elko Daily

The Elko Daily Free Press welcomes Mayor Reece Keener to its weekend Opinion page.

Keener will be writing columns on City of Elko issues. Today’s column on Page A7 looks at the dramatic changes the City has seen over the past week in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

A businessman with a long history of involvement in city government, Keener served on the Planning Commission for eight years before being appointed to the City Council in 2013 and elected councilman in 2014. He won a race for mayor four years later.

Keener joins other local residents who have begun writing columns for the Elko Daily, including Spring Creek Association President Jessie Bahr, Basque author Vince Juaristi, and District Attorney Tyler Ingram.

