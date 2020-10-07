Mayor proclaims ‘Fire Prevention Week’

ELKO – Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 4-10. During the week local fire professionals and Mayor Reece Keener have made a number of public appearances to encourage residents to be especially careful about fire in and around the home.

“This year’s theme is ‘Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,’" said Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego. “Just to remind everybody, especially this year where everybody is staying home and cooking and not going out as much, just to be aware when you are in the kitchen.”

Griego mentioned the importance of keeping pot handles turned in toward the stove so young children are less likely to grab them and scald themselves. He also said it is a good idea when you are cooking and have to leave the kitchen to try to carry a utensil with you to remind yourself that a burner is on.