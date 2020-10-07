Mayor proclaims ‘Fire Prevention Week’

ELKO – Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 4-10. During the week local fire professionals and Mayor Reece Keener have made a number of public appearances to encourage residents to be especially careful about fire in and around the home.
“This year’s theme is ‘Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,’" said Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego. “Just to remind everybody, especially this year where everybody is staying home and cooking and not going out as much, just to be aware when you are in the kitchen.”
Griego mentioned the importance of keeping pot handles turned in toward the stove so young children are less likely to grab them and scald themselves. He also said it is a good idea when you are cooking and have to leave the kitchen to try to carry a utensil with you to remind yourself that a burner is on.
“In Elko, kitchen fires are the majority of our fire calls because that is where you have hot appliances going, open flames with gas stoves,” Griego said. “You can catch a towel on fire or have a grease fire.”
“It’s really sad that the fire department was not able to have their annual picnic in the park,” said Keener. “It draws hundreds of people and gives them the opportunity to show off their equipment. It really gives a lot of kids their first exposure to firefighting.”
“When school gets going again they are going to start going into the classroom and having that presence,” he added.
Keener also took the opportunity to remind people that smoke detector batteries should be changed twice a year, often coinciding with the time change.
Lamoille Canyon before the fire, after and now:
