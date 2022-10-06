Mayoral candidates discuss economy, air service and rec center

ELKO – Elko’s mayoral candidates found much common ground in several hot button issues during a candidate forum hosted by the Government Affairs Committee of the Elko Area Chamber.

Incumbent Mayor Reece Keener and challenger Michael Hagen discussed their thoughts on airline service, the economy, and a proposed recreation and events center Tuesday evening at the Elko Conference Center.

Keener explained his intention to run for re-election, adding that he was hoping to see some projects “through to completion and be able to move a few things forward as well.”

“I want to see Elko prosper and continue in a forward and positive direction,” he said.

Hagen, who lived in Elko 18 years ago and returned to the area, said he believed the City needs “to invest in our infrastructure and develop more commercial property because this town is sales tax dependent and too much money is leaving this town to other states and other cities. We’re missing out.”

The candidates were asked questions submitted by the public. Among them was one asking about gas prices being 20 cents more in Elko than in other municipalities in Elko County. Both replied that the factors that determine price are out of city government’s hands.

“A lot of places will charge a little bit more because they’re paying more for their real estate that they’ve invested in and where they’re selling the gas from,” Hagen replied. “If you notice near highways, that’s valuable real estate there. That’s why gas prices are always high.”

“As far as price gouging goes that would be probably up to the governor to enforce the laws on price gouging” Hagen added.

“The free market is set up to where vendors will compete against each other, unless there is major collusion which just isn’t possible when we have the number of different service stations as you have,” Keener said. “I know that if it’s 20 cents higher than the next town, it probably reflects the difference in the cost of transportation.”

Regarding finding viable options for air service, Keener said those options were currently “difficult” to find. He explained that Skywest Airlines was retrofitting planes to a 30-seat capacity, which could add another flight to Elko on the schedule.

“For right now, it’s really tough for the competition, for pilots," Keener explained. “We’re a statistic, because many communities our size have lost service altogether or suffered from losses of flights.”

Hagen added that airlines were also “free enterprises, so they can decide to do what they want.” He suggested bringing back the Casino Express junkets thought brought revenue and tourism to the area, “and through that we can continue to grow.”

Both candidates said they supported the recreation, swimming pool, and events center that is being led by the Boys & Girls Club of Elko.

“It’s a benefit to the community and a great deal of property that can be expanded and changed if necessary over time,” Hagen said. Regarding bringing in tournaments, “I believe it is very healthy to invest in that.”

Keener agreed. “I’m very supportive of these [projects]. “I love that it’s the private sector doing these public works projects. It’s a huge benefit to the community. Most communities that are our size have facilities like this.”