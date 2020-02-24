McAdoo Legacy Scholarship established

The Nevada Agricultural Foundation has received funds to establish the Kent McAdoo Legacy Scholarship Endowment.

Kent was a respected Extension Specialist who was dedicated to the stewardship of natural resources in the state of Nevada and beyond. He unexpectedly passed away in early 2018.

At the time of Kent’s passing his family asked that donations be directed to benefit the education of Nevada students. Numerous donations were received and have now been forwarded to NAF as a component of their Educational Assistance Award (Scholarship) program.

Awards from the Kent McAdoo Legacy Scholarship Endowment will be made for education of Nevada High School graduates pursuing a college degree with an emphasis in wildlife, fisheries, range, reclamation, natural resources or agricultural sciences.

This fund will add to the amount available to new and current college students through the NAF program which currently provides over $60,000 each year to assist students in achieving their educational goals.