McAdoos to receive small business award

ELKO -- A local restaurant is among the small businesses to be honored this spring by the Nevada office of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

McAdoo’s restaurant, owned by Rachel and Caleb McAdoo, will receive the “Rural Owned Business of the Year” award along with other honorees May 5 at the Smith Center in Las Vegas.

Small Business Week celebrates the achievements and successes of deserving small businesses across the state.

“We are so proud of Nevada small businesses, especially those being recognized today,” said Nevada SBA Director Saul Ramos. “They demonstrate extreme resilience and grit amid unique challenges. They are proof the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Nevada.”

Andrea Vigil, chief operating officer of Allegiant Electric, was named as the Nevada 2022 Small Business Person of the Year. Allegiant Electric will compete with winners from all other states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands for the national award.

The Small Business Person of the Year state winners will be formally recognized during the 2022 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit.

Other entities receiving awards include Don Tortaco (Las Vegas), Live Electric (Las Vegas), See Us Now Staffing (Las Vegas), Phamily Hair Care (Las Vegas), Heritage Mortuary (Las Vegas), Huck Salt (Fallon), Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant (Las Vegas), Prestamos CDFI (statewide), Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Ganesha Enterprises (Carson City), and Christine Herndon (Graduate of the Year, Las Vegas).

