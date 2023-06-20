SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek High school graduate Robert McAnany was the 2023 Lions Clubs of Nevada, District 46 Student Speaker Champion at the 2023 District Convention held in Las Vegas in late May.

Robert competed and won first place at the Ruby Mountain Spring Creek Lions local contest.

He then advanced to the county and regional speaking contests that he placed first in.

Those wins qualified him to compete at the State District 46 Lions Student Speaking Championship, where once again, he successfully placed first. He earned scholarships at each level of the competition and was awarded a $5,000 grand prize scholarship at the District 46 convention.

The Ruby Mountain Spring Creek Lions Club congratulates Robert for his hard work and dedication.