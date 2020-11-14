McDonald’s starts fundraiser for Kylee Leniz’s sister

ELKO – The owner/operator of the Elko McDonald’s has announced plans to donate a percentage of November and December sales from the Idaho Street restaurant in honor of Kylee Leniz, the 16-year-old employee who was fatally attacked on Nov. 1.

“Kylee’s dream was for her and her younger sister, who also is an employee of our restaurant, to go to college. In memory of Kylee, we are donating a percentage of sales through the end of the year to assist with her sister’s college tuition,” said Chris and Sharon Kassity.

The Kassity Organization hopes to raise a substantial amount of money to fulfill Kylee’s dream.

The restaurant will have a thermometer on display for employees to track the progress of donations.

McDonald’s and its independent franchisees are committed to helping employees further their education and achieve their dreams through the Archways to Opportunity program.

The comprehensive education strategy with multiple programs gives people an opportunity to grow and learn – no matter where they are on their journey.