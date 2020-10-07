McGill music festival to benefit Nevada Northern Railway

"In no particular order, we're obsessed with music, historic preservation, craft beer (in moderation), traveling the vast open spaces of Eastern Nevada and economic revitalization in rural Western communities," said Rudy Herndon (aka Schellraiser) in a statement announcing the event.

"There's a line in a Swervedriver song that kept coming back to us as we were planning this festival: 'Architecture, nature, alcohol, space travel, rock 'n' roll' ... That's kind of become our rallying cry, with the caveat that we're talking about the responsible enjoyment of craft beer, and traveling the empty spaces of the Great Basin," he said.

As the months of event planning wore on and it became clear that the coronavirus pandemic was still entrenched in the U.S., Schellraiser's original dates were pushed back to next June.

"We're hopeful that a looming change of leadership in Washington, D.C., will help bring the situation under control by then," Herndon said. "But we're also prepared for the possibility that the virus will rage on."

If it does, the event will be postponed again, and all tickets/festival passes will be carried over to future dates, or refunded entirely.