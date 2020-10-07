McGill music festival to benefit Nevada Northern Railway

MCGILL -- Eighteen bands (and counting) are set to perform next June at Nevada's newest outdoor music festival in the spectacular Steptoe Valley.
The inaugural “Schellraiser” event will bring the Old 97’s, Houndmouth, Shannon Shaw, The Dirty River Boys, BRONCHO and other acts to the tiny town of McGill from June 3-6, to raise money for the nonprofit Nevada Northern Railway. The still-growing lineup also features Beach Slang, Starcrawler, The Cactus Blossoms, Vandoliers, Seratones, Federale and Blue Water Highway.
Four-day festival passes and individual tickets are now on sale at schellraiser.com/tickets. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the railway foundation for its McGill train depot and railroad track restoration projects. The festival will also give 100 free tickets to local residents.
The Nevada Northern Railway is a national historic landmark, a living history museum and a monument to steampunk in nearby Ely. Its restoration projects in the onetime company mine smelting town of McGill reflect its commitment to preserving an important part of the area's history, and to enhancing the quality of life in the community.
With those same goals in mind, Schellraiser's organizer began planning in pre-Covid-19 days last November for an event that was designed to raise funds for -- and awareness of -- the railway foundation's projects. (The event's name reflects that mission, and is a nod of the hat to the nearby Schell Creek mountain range.)
"In no particular order, we're obsessed with music, historic preservation, craft beer (in moderation), traveling the vast open spaces of Eastern Nevada and economic revitalization in rural Western communities," said Rudy Herndon (aka Schellraiser) in a statement announcing the event.
"There's a line in a Swervedriver song that kept coming back to us as we were planning this festival: 'Architecture, nature, alcohol, space travel, rock 'n' roll' ... That's kind of become our rallying cry, with the caveat that we're talking about the responsible enjoyment of craft beer, and traveling the empty spaces of the Great Basin," he said.
As the months of event planning wore on and it became clear that the coronavirus pandemic was still entrenched in the U.S., Schellraiser's original dates were pushed back to next June.
"We're hopeful that a looming change of leadership in Washington, D.C., will help bring the situation under control by then," Herndon said. "But we're also prepared for the possibility that the virus will rage on."
If it does, the event will be postponed again, and all tickets/festival passes will be carried over to future dates, or refunded entirely.
For more information visit www.schellraiser.com. To learn more about the Nevada Northern Railway visit www.nnry.com.
