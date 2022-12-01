 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meals on Wheels now serving Spring Creek

The Terrace at Ruby View

SPRING CREEK -- Spring Creek seniors unable to travel over the summit for a hot lunch at the Terrace at Ruby View can now receive a meal served to their doorstep.

Organized by the Elko Senior Center, Meals on Wheels serves adults 60 years of age and older who are homebound due to health or illness. 

In June, the service opened up to Spring Creek and now is providing meals to 22 seniors at 17 stops, said Executive Director Matt McCarty.

“We have room for only a few more,” he explained. “We have a three-hour time limit once we leave the Senior Center. With the large area to cover, we have to be careful to keep safe time and temperature controls for the food.”

He added there are hopes to obtain another delivery truck by applying for a grant.

The Senior Center offers frozen meals to residents outside of the Elko area.

According to the Senior Center’s website, there is a suggested minimum donation of $4.50 per meal, “however, no one will be denied services due to an inability to pay.”

Lunch is also served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Terrace at Ruby View.

For more information and daily menus, visit elkoseniors.org.

