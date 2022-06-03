Meat-packing plant proposed at Railport

ELKO – An Elko County rancher has proposed setting up a meat-packing plant at the Railport east of town.

Ken Bowler, owner of the Devils Gate Ranch, approached the County to purchase or lease six acre feet of water rights for a $1.2 million meat-packing plant. The plant’s first phase would start in a 7,500 square-foot building and process 100 cattle per week, storing and freezing the meat on site.

Bowler said the goal is for the plant to become a USDA-approved facility. Currently, cattle are sent to USDA processing plants in Utah, Idaho and the Carson Valley.

A plant would save money in transportation fees for Nevada ranchers, he said.

“We feel this would be the perfect location, and it will help ranchers, hopefully, increase their profit margin,” Bowler said. He acknowledged it might be difficult to receive USDA certification, but he is willing to pursue the venture “whatever it takes.”

“We anticipate that there will be a process,” he said. “We’ll probably be bald by the time we’re done from pulling out our hair, but we’ll do our best.”

Bowler predicted with ranchers transporting cattle closer to home, about 5% to 7% of the cattle’s value could be saved, along with gas expenses.

President of the Nevada Cattleman’s Association Jon Griggs said the proposed meat-packing plant “would be a great way to sell our product locally. We don’t have that opportunity now. All the cattle we raise has to go somewhere else to be processed.”

Currently, calves or yearlings are sold and shipped to stock operators and feed lots closer to packing facilities, Griggs explained.

He added that if the plant opens in Elko County, it would create a “consistent market” for both ranchers and consumers alike, taking out “the crazy highs” for consumers, and show profits over the long run.

“The market for producers and consumers is cyclical. Right now consumers are seeing market highs because of the market dynamics, and the producers are seeing market lows,” Griggs said. “But locally sourced like this, we won’t have some of the economies of scale that the big producers have, but it will lend to consistency.”

Griggs said keeping production local would “likely be a better product. Keeping cattle in Nevada could be a win for all of us.”

The plant could run into a few hurdles, such as federal meat inspection, Griggs added.

“Traditionally, it’s been a struggle to get a USDA inspector to a fairly small operation or into a market like Elko,” he said. “But the good news, the Nevada Department of Agriculture is just now getting set up where state inspectors do the same job as federal inspectors.”

“The other challenge is we producers typically in this area tend to be spring calvers. Our cattle are roughly all of the same age,” he said. “We’ll have to work out for him, but sometimes we’ll have a glut of cattle and sometimes not enough cattle because they’re all about the same age. “

Andrew Church of the Glaser Land & Livestock Co., told Commissioners that Bowler and the Devils Gate Ranch had been neighbors and collaborators for years. “We’ve always known Ken and the Devils Gate crew to be progressive and forward thinking.”

He observed some benefits to the plant, including a reduction in expenses and stress on the animals and the environment, along with local economic diversification with dairies, creameries and bakeries.

“I think of any way of diversifying the economy but the agricultural production in the county is in our best interest,” Church said.

Additionally, the plant could be a “good way of showing to the public that you can do beef production right.”

“I think what oftentimes happens is the black eyes caused by the big four packers, as far as these public relations nightmares and how they treat animals, trickles down to everyone from ranchers, producers, etc.,” Church explained. “I think by bringing this down to the local level, we have the possibility to show people how this can be done right.”

County Commissioner Wilde Brough said ranchers in surrounding counties could save costs by transporting their cattle to Elko County and contribute to the local economy at the same time. Off-shoot businesses, such as feed lots, could also “take off because of this.”

“I think this is going to be a big boom. I think it’s going to save a lot of ranchers a lot of transportation money,” he added.

“I really like this idea of a meat-packing plant,” said Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi. “I love the idea because cattle is just as much a part of Elko County as mining has been for a long, long time. I think it’s a great idea.”

Commissioners unanimously approved a motion Wednesday for staff to review the options to sell or lease water rights for the plant, with a clause to revert the ownership back to the County if the plant is sold or shuts down operations.Currently, Elko County owns about 200 acre feet of underground water that has been earmarked for development at the Railport and is being used for its intended purpose, according to County Supervisor and Senior Planner Corey Rice.

Rice told Commissioners that the staff believed the meat-packing plant was “an appropriate use for those underground water rights,” explaining that the water should “be put to use.”

He also added his concerns that continuous extensions could soon come to an end for primary underground water rights.

Some water rights have already been sold to a shooting range and motocross track, Rice added. He and Assistant County Manager Curtis Moore also suggested selling the water rights because “it would definitely be easier for every party involved.”

Due to Nevada’s “use-it-or-lose-it” stipulations, Rice supported selling the underground water rights with a clause to revert rights back to Elko County within five years of the sale.

“If we sell the Devils Gate Ranch the water rights, we feel we can put a reversion clause in there, say the meat-packing plant shuts down, and something else doesn’t move in within five years,” Rice said. “Then those water rights can revert back to the County.”

However, Commissioners Jon Karr and Rex Steninger stated they were in favor of leasing the water rights instead, while offering full support for the project.

“I don’t like the getting rid of [the water rights],” Karr said. “I think water is king. But I’m 100% for the project.”

“I’m all in favor of a lease, too,” Steninger added. “We can’t let it go.”

“I speak for the rest of the board: we’re going to get you the water, one way or another. We just want to look at the options,” Steninger told Bowler.

Prior to approaching the County, Devils Gate Ranch purchased water rights in the Osino Basin, but later realized it was in the wrong basin and can’t be transfered, Rice explained.

Bowler suggested trading his purchase of water rights in the Osino Basin to Elko County, “if that would work.”

Brough supported selling the rights, due to Bowler’s commitment to the project, which will be funded by the Ranch.

