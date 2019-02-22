ELKO -- The AirMedCare Network announced it will provide emergency air medical transport memberships to all permanent residents of Elko and White Pine counties.
The new AirMedCare Network county-wide membership plan provides all permanent residents of Elko County with coverage for an emergency air medical transport by any AirMedCare Network provider. In Nevada, the AirMedCare Network providers are REACH Air Medical Services, American MedFlight, and Guardian Flight.
Membership coverage extends beyond Nevada to service from more than 320 locations across 38 states. If flown by any AirMedCare Network provider for a critical illness or injury, county residents will incur no out-of-pocket expenses for their flight.
This was made possible by a donation from the Nevada Emergency Services Preparation and Access Fund, a nonprofit group whose mission is to serve the citizens of rural Nevada with better equipped pre-hospital services. Their funds help emergency provider preparation through training, education and membership programs for patients.
“We are incredibly proud to bring our membership services to the residents of Elko County at no cost to them,” said Matthew Muse, director of membership operations for the AirMedCare Network. “Our expansive coverage area, combined with the experience and exemplary standards of our providers, means every permanent Elko County resident will have peace of mind knowing they will not have to pay out of pocket if they require an air medical transport from one of our providers.”
County residents will receive a welcome letter from AirMedCare Network outlining membership benefits. The letter will include a membership card that residents can print out and carry with them. However, the cards are not necessary for coverage or transport.
