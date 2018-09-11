ELKO — As Elko County residents prepare to sign up for Medicare, they need to do their homework. People already using Medicare need to keep up with Medicare changes. Caregivers and family members also need to understand the program.
A class is being offered to learn the basics of Medicare. It takes place on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Terrace Senior and Active Lifestyle Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.
The evening class is hosted by the Medicare in Elko Workgroup.
The instructors are very knowledgeable and are certified to counsel Elko residents on their individual Medicare needs. They are Jan Brizee, with the Nevada Office of Consumer Health Assistance; and Vicki Salazar, with the Aging and Disability Resource Center.
The presentation will be about an hour, followed by questions from the audience. Topics covered will include: Who is eligible? How do I sign up? What is covered under Parts A, B & D? Do I need a supplemental plan? How do I find a provider accepting Medicare? When can I change plans? Which medications are covered by Part D? Is there help for low-income people? Who handles suspected fraud?
The evening presentation is open to all members of the public. Call 775-385-8870 for more information.
