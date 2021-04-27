MedX AirOne ambulances serve mental health patients

“We began the service to support the EMS system in the county. We are here to help,” Nancy Abrams, MedX AirOne’s EMS supervisor, said. “Long range transports out of the county were straining the 911 resources here and patients at the hospital had to wait for a county ambulance to be available. We are pleased to be able to help keep 911 services available for emergencies.”

In Elko, MedX AirOne’s ground ambulances are used to transport patients from the hospital to their home or to transport non-emergent patients to another facility. These ambulances are also used to transfer patients to fixed wing air medical resources at the airport.

The EMS crew, made up of MedX EMTs and Advanced EMTs, have all the training necessary to care for the patients they come in contact with. They have their own medical director who supervises and sets all their protocols.

MedX AirOne has more assets stationed in Northern Nevada than any other provider. The company was founded by a Nevada resident who believed the high cost of emergency air medical transportation should not affect a patient in need. Choosing to follow a different model, MedX AirOne does not sell memberships or surprise patients with balance bills.

Learn more at www.medxairone.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0