MedX AirOne ambulances serve mental health patients

ELKO -- In 2019, one in five adults experienced mental illness, according to a study cited by the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Since the beginning of the pandemic, this number has risen. According to Mental Health America, nearly 2.5 million Americans completed mental health screenings in 2020, more than double their 2019 number.
Crucial to the care of patients struggling with mental illness is getting them to the proper facilities for treatment. In rural communities, this is a team effort because local hospitals do not always have the inpatient mental health services these patients require. Locally, MedX AirOne’s ground transport has stepped up to meet this critical need for the community, transporting patients to the most appropriate facility for their long term care.
Debbie Anderson, Director of Case Management and Behavioral Health at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital said, “MedX AirOne is great to work with and supportive of the needs of every department at NNRH. They stepped up to do mental health and nursing home transports by ground when no one else could. Their crews deliver great patient care.”
MedX AirOne, which is known for its emergency air medical transport, added ground ambulance to its repertoire in 2019. At the same time they placed their first ground ambulance in Elko, they also began to serve the City of Wells as the 911 ambulance provider.
“We began the service to support the EMS system in the county. We are here to help,” Nancy Abrams, MedX AirOne’s EMS supervisor, said. “Long range transports out of the county were straining the 911 resources here and patients at the hospital had to wait for a county ambulance to be available. We are pleased to be able to help keep 911 services available for emergencies.”
In Elko, MedX AirOne’s ground ambulances are used to transport patients from the hospital to their home or to transport non-emergent patients to another facility. These ambulances are also used to transfer patients to fixed wing air medical resources at the airport.
The EMS crew, made up of MedX EMTs and Advanced EMTs, have all the training necessary to care for the patients they come in contact with. They have their own medical director who supervises and sets all their protocols.
MedX AirOne has more assets stationed in Northern Nevada than any other provider. The company was founded by a Nevada resident who believed the high cost of emergency air medical transportation should not affect a patient in need. Choosing to follow a different model, MedX AirOne does not sell memberships or surprise patients with balance bills.
