Meet Benny, Pet of the Week

Please meet and fall in love with the Elko Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week, Benny. He is No. 43699519, a male, approximately 2 years old, Chihuahua mix.
Benny loves, loves people, is well-mannered, walks well on a leash, and demands attention vocally.
Please take a look on the City of Elko website, Animal Shelter and call us, 777-7333, to make an appointment to meet him. You will probably fall in love and want him to become part of your family.
