Meet Benny, Pet of the Week
0 comments
top story

Meet Benny, Pet of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the Week
SUBMITTED

Please meet and fall in love with the Elko Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week, Benny. He is No. 43699519, a male, approximately 2 years old, Chihuahua mix.

Benny loves, loves people, is well-mannered, walks well on a leash, and demands attention vocally.

Please take a look on the City of Elko website, Animal Shelter and call us, 777-7333, to make an appointment to meet him. You will probably fall in love and want him to become part of your family.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News