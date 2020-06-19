× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meet Ellie, the pet of the week

ELKO — Meet Ellie, the Elko Animal Shelter’s Pet of The Week.

She is No. 4489872, a 2-year-old, spayed shepherd mix. She is brindle in color with some bits of white.

Ellie is extremely people friendly, loves treats, loves snuggles and knows the sit, stay and shake commands. She would be a wonderful addition to a loving, responsible family.

Please make an appointment at 777-7333 to come to the shelter, meet her, fall in love and add her to your family.

Again, during these difficult times, the transactions at the Elko Animal Shelter are by appointment only. Please call 777-7333 for more information and to make an appointment.

