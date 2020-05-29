Meet Rudy, pet of the week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meet Rudy (No. 4398627), a 1 1/2 year old, neutered Labrador retriever mix. He loves playing with other dogs, loves the attention people give him; however he is energetic and would need a very active family to make him completely happy.

If you are an active person, please call the Elko Animal Shelter, 777-7333, to make an appointment to meet him and fall in love. He is ready to go home with you that very day.

Remember that the Elko Animal Shelter is making appointments seven days a week to adopt, surrender or to meet animals. You can view available animals via elkocity.com.

