Meet the candidates: Brian Gale, Elko County School Board District 6

As a trustee of the school board and an elected official it will be my primary responsibility to support, protect and defend the Constitution and government of the United States, and those of the state of Nevada, against all enemies, whether domestic or foreign. The greatest enemy I see to the US Constitution, is ignorance. Our Political system in America has been the greatest boon to humanity the world has ever known, yet how many of our graduating seniors have even a basic understanding of how it came to be, and what it guarantees? How many adults today can even identify when the President of the United States oversteps his constitutional bounds? Which is the greater hazard to our American way of life, a previously unknown virus, or executive government by mandate, after the fashion of a monarch?

As one of seven directors of the Elko County School District it’s a little difficult to predict exactly what changes I’ll actually be able to affect, but here are some of the things I will work towards:

-- Greater understanding of American governance.

-- More exposure to difficult writings of the superior intellects of our past.

-- Greater instruction of foreign language, for even the youngest students. There’s absolutely no reason why every student shouldn’t be fluent in Spanish by seventh grade. Other languages can follow.

-- Greater familiarity with future courses of study/trades. No student should go off to college without a very good idea of what they hope to gain from the experience. Many, many students will be greatly benefited by greater knowledge of which trades are available and how to pursue them.

-- Much more emphasis placed on independent pursuit of learning. There is nothing magical about a high school diploma, a bachelor's degree, or even a doctorate that signifies that all useful learning is now at an end. Our students need to develop the ability and habit of curiously pursuing all knowledge. Almost six hundred years ago the printing press was invented, and the world immediately saw an enormous explosion of creativity, thought, and culture, known as the Renaissance. Our internet today is as significant a development as the printing press. We are experiencing a similar explosion of knowledge. The best thing we can do is help our children to understand how to use it, and how to determine whether the facts that are presented actually represent truth.