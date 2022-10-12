Meet the candidates: Jeff Durham, Elko County School Board District 6

My name is Jeff Durham, I am running for the Elko County School District Board of Trustees District 6 seat which I was appointed to last year.

Serving this past year as an ECSD Trustee and as our ECSD Nevada Association of School Boards Director has been a tremendous experience! I committed to the job 100% from the start, spending countless hours studying agendas, reading, participating in training and driving thousands of miles to meetings, events and conferences and have loved every minute of it! I’m proud of the strides we've made towards complete transparency -- adding all financial and policy data to the ECSD website and links to Nevada Report Card with data on how our schools are doing, both good and bad. We are working hard to address issues despite the financial difficulty presented by being one of the lowest funded school districts in the nation. If elected I will continue to work hard and pursue more funding for our students and schools and responsibly safeguard the funds we do have as evidenced by my voting record this past year.

A bit about myself, I moved to West Wendover in 2002 from SLC and have been an active member of the community ever since as a scout leader, coach and volunteer. I have organized and run fundraisers for the W.A.I.T. program, Wendover Youth Prevention Program, JAS Foundation, Wendover Middle School Athletics, West Wendover High School Cheerleaders and many other school and community organizations. I am the owner/operator of Fratelli Pizza, a local restaurant with 9 employees. I have three amazing children. My oldest son Taylor has a Master’s Degree in Child and Family Therapy, he practices in Virginia. My daughter Aurie just graduated in 2021 from the University of Utah with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. My youngest son Tony is a lemonade entrepreneur and just started the 6th grade.

Win or lose, I promise I will continue to serve my community and help make sure that ALL children have the same opportunities that my children have had. As a business owner I bring 30+ years’ experience in managing people, allocating resources and making tough choices. I believe in our kids, our community, our country and our constitution. I fully understand the responsibilities and commitments that come with this position. I will never be afraid or intimidated. Most importantly, I have integrity, common sense and the ability to listen, understand and represent ALL citizens.

Thank you for your consideration,

Jeff Durham