Meet the candidates: Matt McCarty, Elko County School Board District 3

My name is Matt McCarty and I am running for the Elko County School Board, District 3. In August of 2021, I submitted a letter of interest to be appointed to the Elko County School Board because l felt that I could help our community. In late October of that year, I was appointed. In the year since, I have learned more about how the District operates by visiting with District staff members, asking questions, and listening attentively. I have learned more about how best to represent the residents of Elko County by visiting with our neighbors across the County and what I have heard is very positive.

I am running for election to retain the seat I currently hold because I continue to feel that I can provide Respectful, Responsible Leadership. Our students, District professionals, and community need Board Members who are on the Board for the right reason, not personal agendas. The past two and a half years have been difficult for everyone and I am proud that the current Board has been able to help move the District in the right direction. There is a lot of work still to be done, though I am up for the challenge and I believe that I can be part of the solution, not a hindrance to moving forward.

I have been married to my wife, Lora, for 18 years and we have three children. I am a near life-long Elko County resident, having been raised in Spring Creek, where nearly all of my family still resides. I attended school here, through 9th grade when I moved to Reno and after completing high school, I returned to the Elko area. I have also earned both an Associate and a Bachelor’s Degree from Great Basin College. Our three children have all attended school in Spring Creek, with our youngest son still attending Spring Creek High School. My wife and I are active parents, taking a direct role in assisting our children’s teachers educate our children, as we believe that education is a partnership between teachers and parents.

I have been involved in a number of organizations including the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce and Ruby Mountain Little League and I am still a member of Boy Scouts of America, Elko Host Lions Club, Elko Rotary Club Desert Sunrise, and I am an elected member of the Elko Convention and Visitor’s Authority Board. I spent nearly 20 years in the hospitality field, with the last 4 years in public service at Great Basin College and now at the Elko Senior Center. Over the span of my career, I have learned how to manage businesses and budgets and gained leadership skills. In Elko County, the Elko County School District is one of the largest businesses, with one of the largest budgets, and has one of the largest pools of talented, professional people. I am well prepared to be able to draw on my experience and share my insight to help continue to improve our District.

I welcome any questions and I would appreciate your vote. Thank you for your time.