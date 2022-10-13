Meet the candidates: Misty Atkins, Elko County School Board District 1

My name is Misty Atkins. I am the mother of three children, one of whom I homeschool. I moved to Elko County in 2012 and fell in love with the area shortly after. There is so much to do here, and the scenery is phenomenal. There is always an adventure to be had in the hills and something new to see over every ridge.

I, like many others over the past 2 years, have been watching this pandemic and our government's response with an eye of concern and consideration. I was truly concerned by what I witnessed within our school district. Those observations motivated me to get involved.

One of my top priorities is to get our students on the right track with education. Nevada is 50th in the nation and Elko County is 5.5-6 percentage points below Nevada’s average. Our students deserve better and our teachers want to provide a quality education.

I observed a need for someone that won’t back down when facing an oppressive government. I am that person. There is a way to make things work for everyone without taking away the rights of parents and students, and I will work to make that happen.

Along the way, I discovered a glaring lack of transparency that has gone unexplained and unaccounted for. I am the person who will work to make Elko County School District transparent and responsive to parents' concerns.